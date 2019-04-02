Ten years ago, Emily Deinken made a decision that changed her life — she started playing the flute. At 9 years old then, the Sioux Center native had no idea where that decision would lead her.
At 19, the 2017 Sioux Center High School graduate is a sophomore at Lee University in Cleveland, TN, studying to become a band director and sharing her love of music with the world.
“I’ve seen the Lord work in amazing ways,” she said. “I’ve learned and experienced what it means to wholeheartedly worship the Lord, especially through music, and how incredible it is to watch these two worlds combine.”
Deinken, the daughter of Brian and Michelle Deinken, is involved in the Lee University Symphonic Band — a traveling ensemble that uses its musical gifts to minister to others in churches across the southeast.
In the two years she has been with the group, she has traveled to nearly a dozen states, met some of her closest friends and has seen many people turn their hearts to the Lord. Now, she and the members of the symphonic band have been called to take His message overseas. This summer, 32 members of the ensemble will be taking advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to minister to those who are otherwise unreached by the gospel in a unique and powerful way.
Their destination? South Korea.
“It has been said that music has the possibly to impact people in a way that words alone cannot express,” Deinken said. “Words of the Bible, such as the Psalms, seem to come to life when combined with a melody and His message is clear — we were made to worship. With the possibility of hundreds of lives changed for the Kingdom, the band is hosting various fundraisers and doing everything in their power to make this trip possible.”
Each student needs to raise $2,500 by April 15.
“Any donation is greatly appreciated and prayers are always needed,” she said.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent with “Emily Deinken” in the memo line to:
- Lee University Symphonic Band
- Mark Bailey, Conductor
- 1120 N Ocoee St.,
- Cleveland, TN 37311
“My 10-year-old self could not see the bigger picture, but fortunately God was at work from the moment I picked up the flute,” Deinken said. “This mission, too, is a part of God’s bigger plan and I would love your support in bringing music to South Korea this summer.”